Easter: ‘I Don’t Want To Bother My Mother, My Dad Is Dead’- Enugu Boy Who Slaughters Chicken To Raise School Fees

867 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

One Samson Omeh, 14, says he makes his school fees termly by killing fowls during Easter and Christmas festivities.

Omeh, a student of a private school located along Enugu road at the university community of Nsukka, said he has been raising his school fees through that means in the last two years.

Advertisement

He said, “I have been doing this since two years ago. My friend, Chigbo, introduced me to the business. Chigbo always has money in our school. He made me to be coming to Ikpa Market to kill fowls. He taught me how to kill fowls. Chigbo changed his school, but he taught me how to make small money.”

He said that he made over N7, 000 on the eve of Easter.

According to him, “My school fee is N30, 000 per term. Two days before this Easter, I made almost N13, 000. I don’t want my mother to pay my school fees again until I finish my secondary school. My daddy died many years ago.”

It was learnt that prices of chicken were on the average at Ikpa Market of Nsukka, with sellers complaining of losses.

Advertisement

“The feed is around N16, 000 per bag,” says a dealer, Nneoma Okike. “The cost of each of my chickens should be around N15, 000 but nobody wants to buy at that cost. I sold all my chickens between N10, 500 and N13, 000. I lost.”