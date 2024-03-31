LAGOS: 19-Year-Old Armed Robber Arrested While Trying To Snatch Police Patrol Bike

A 19-year-old boy identified as Akinjobi Wahab was on Sunday arrested while trying to snatch a motorcycle belonging to operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), a unit of the Lagos State Police Command.

The suspect, said to be wielding a machete, was arrested at about 4:00 am on Acme Road, Agidingbi in the Ikeja area of the state.

However, while Wahab was arrested, his colleagues ran away.

This was disclosed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

“Rapid Response Squad (RRS) operatives in plain clothes, patrolling on a motorcycle, have arrested a robbery suspect, Akinjobi Wahab, aged 19 while trying to snatch their motorcycle.

“The machete-wielding suspect was arrested at about 4am on Acme Road, Agidingbi, Ikeja in company of four others now at large.

“This is coming on the heels of the emplacement of regular foot and vehicular patrols in the area by the Commander RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, in response to repeated complaints that robbers operate around Agidingbi, Ikeja very early mornings,” Hundeyin said in a statement.

He said that the suspect’s arrest came amidst repeated complaints that robbers operate around the Agidingbi area very early mornings.

According to Hundeyin, the suspect would be arraigned as soon as investigations are concluded.