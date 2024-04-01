IDP Camp Fire Incident: We Are Investigating Claims Of NGOs Involvement- Borno Govt

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Borno State Commissioner of Information and Internal Security, Professor Usman Tar, has confirmed that the government is investigating claims of some non-governmental organizations’ involvement in the fire incidents involving the Internally Displaced Persons(IDPs) Camp in the state.

Tar in a statement on Sunday, stated that the government have received a report in which a suspect admitted that he and his co-conspirators were “hired” by some NGOs to set IDPs camps on fire in the State.

He noted that those arrested were in detention and undergoing intensive interrogation, while the indicted NGOs had been summoned for preliminary interrogation.

“On 29 March 2024, the Ministry of Information and Internal Security received a report in which a suspect admitted that he and his “co-conspirators” were “hired” by some NGOs (names withheld) to set IDPs camps on fire.

” Those arrested are in detention undergoing intensive interrogation, while the NGOs who were pinpointed in the alleged violent practice have been summoned for preliminary interrogation.

“The Government assures members of the public that this matter will receive appropriate and expedited attention, and any culprit will be dealt with according to the law,” he said.

He also said this recent rise in frequency of infernos in IDPs camps has been a matter of concern, and all hands are on deck to forestall any further occurrence of fire outbreaks in the State.

He also assured the people of the state that the government has been investigating the occurrence of the infernos on a case-by-case basis, with a view to establishing the remote and extant causes, and developing a strategy to stem future occurrence.

He urged the members of the public to be calm, peaceful and law-abiding, urging them to report any breach of security to the nearest law enforcement agency or traditional rulers for transmission to the relevant authority.

Over the years, several IDP camps in Borno have recorded fire incidences which resulted in casualties and destruction of properties.

In the last incident that occurred on March 12, 2024 at the IDPs camp in the Muna Alamdari area of the state, two children, including an adult were confirmed dead.