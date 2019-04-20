EASTER: Let’s Renew Hope In Our Country, Mark Urges Nigerians

Former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark has canvassed the need to strengthen the bond of unity between and among the diverse ethnic and religious groups in Nigeria.



Mark insisted that there is hope for the country if the people remain together.

Senator Mark said in spite of the challenges of insecurity, ethno-religious conflicts and dwindling economy facing the nation, “we should not be discouraged because the challenges are surmountable”.



In a goodwill message to Nigerians on the celebration of this year’s Easter dated April 20 and signed by his Media Assistant, Paul Mumeh, Mark urged the citizens to reflect on the sacrifices and resurrection of Jesus Christ which symbolizes Peace, tolerance and forgiveness in order to coexist harmoniously with one another.



He said this time more than ever before calls for reconciliation and forgiveness between and among Nigerians in order to overcome the challenges and move forward.

Besides, the governments at all levels, he urged religious leaders across the divide to lead the way to a peaceful and harmonious relationship in the country.



He however charged authorities at various levels to lead with justice and equity pointing out that it will be a sure way to peace and harmony in the country.



According to him, there is need for authorities to restore people’s trust and confidence in the system even as he urged citizens not to despair amidst the uncertainties.



He specifically implored religious leaders to remain steadfast in their prayers for the nation, saying “ We must continue to trust in God because He never fails”.

