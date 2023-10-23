Ebonyi Council Vows To Apprehend Gunmen Responsible For Killing Principal, Teachers

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Chairman of Ebonyi Local Government Council in Ebonyi State State, Chinedu Uburu, has vowed to apprehend the criminals who gruesomely murdered a school principal and two teachers at Nkaleke community area of the state.

Uburu disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Abakaliki, the State Capital on Monday while pledging to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book within a short period of time.

“It is a very unfortunate incident and since I came on board as chairman of Ebonyi LGA, I have never witnessed this kind of incident. I sympathized with the families of the victims. My sincere assurance is that the perpetrators must be brought to book.

“And we will leave no stone unturned to make sure that the perpetrators are made to face the full wrath of the law,” Uburu said.

The Ebonyi LG Council further noted that it has put in some measures including the setting up of vigilantes around the area.

“We are collaborating with the police and other security agencies to make sure that Peace, unity and orderliness is restored in that area,” he said.

The Ebonyi LG Council Boss also condemned the continuous cult clashes between two rival groups, which had resulted to the death of four.

“The incident of cult clashes started at Nkwuagu area, not in Ebonyi LGA. Security is everybody’s business, and I believe that the state security agencies are doing everything to curb it.

“I wish to call on the youths in the state to shun cultism. I don’t see any reason why somebody in his or her right senses should join cultism. It’s of no gain.

“I have never seen anyone that was awarded because he or she is a cultist. How will you kill your brother or sister because of cultism. What are you fighting for, absolutely nothing.

“The youths should involve themselves in meaningful activities rather than cultism that gives them nothing”, he said.