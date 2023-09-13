EDITORIAL: DSS And The Hunt For Killers Of Rivers DPO

159 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Two separate incidents happened in the last seven days that put the Department of State Services (DSS) in the news, and for which the agency deserves commendation but which it didn’t get.

Advertisement

On Monday, September 12, it was reported that the Department of State Services (DSS) had arrested the King of Akoh Kingdom in Rivers State, His Royal Majesty Eze Ikegbidi following the gruesome murder of the Ahoada Divisional Police Officer, Bako Angbashim, by gunmen suspected to be cultists.

The DPO was killed and beheaded by his assailants on Friday night during an operation with his men in the area.

The DSS had obviously waded into the shocking murder to arrest the perpetrators and unravel their motive in line with its function to prevent any crime against the internal security of Nigeria and investigate threats of terrorism and sabotage, among others.

The late DPO Bako Angbashim was a fearless officer who was renowned for his gallantry in the war against cultists in the state. He had previously almost single-handedly taken down gangs of robbers and cultists in the area.

The monarch’s arrest gives credence to the allegation that he was complicit in the free reign of the notorious David Gift and his cult gang in the area.

Advertisement

With the arrest of the royal father, the DSS is closer to unmasking the killers of the police officer for prosecution. It must be good news for the people of Rivers State and particularly the residents of Ahoada who have long been traumatized by the criminal activities of the gang.

In Abuja on September 7, an operative from the FCT Command of the agency was reported to have opened fire inside Garki Market following a dispute with a tailor. Stray bullets were said to have hit two persons.

Predictably, the DSS immediately came under a barrage of criticism on social media with many commentators attacking the agency for the alleged misdemeanor of an operative.

But almost immediately after the incident was reported, Dr Peter Afunanya, the Public Relations Officer of the DSS, issued a statement informing the public that it had commenced investigation of the incident.

In a statement titled: DSS INVESTIGATES GARKI MARKET, ABUJA, INCIDENT INVOLVING ITS STAFF, the agency said, “The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to an incident that occurred a few hours ago (today, 7/9/2023) between its staff and a mob at the Garki Market, Abuja. Information at the disposal of the Service was that its FCT Command responded to an SOS from their field operatives who allegedly came under a mob attack in the said market.

Advertisement

“Consequently, the Service has commenced an investigation into the matter. The public is assured that details of the inquiries will be communicated as soon as possible. The Service assures that it will not hesitate to mete out proper disciplinary measure(s) to its staff if found culpable or running foul of Standard Operating Procedures on dealing with a member of the public.”

While the public awaits the outcome of the investigation, the agency must be commended for its proactive stance. The DSS under its Director General, Mr. Yusuf Magaji Bichi, has become a more responsive and professional intelligence organization.

This is no surprise. Bichi is a British-trained intelligence officer who rose to the apex of the organization due to his outstanding counterintelligence prowess. This is an attribute he has brought to bear on the operations of the DSS across the country.

It’s also no surprise that the DSS has seen its mandate expand to probe critical government institutions such as the Central Bank of Nigeria and agencies under it. It is a measure of the professionalism of the service that it is being called upon to assist other agencies in doing their jobs better.

Nigerians would hope that the DSS continues to transform into a modern, 21st-century intelligence outfit that supports and deepens democracy.