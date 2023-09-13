OAU Joins UNILAG, UNIJOS to Increase School Fees By 300%

159 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile-Ife, Osun State, has announced an increase in its tuition fees by over 300 per cent.

The increase of over 300 per cent showed a trend in universities as the University of Lagos, the University of Jos, and Ambrose Alli University had earlier increased their tuition fees at the same rate.

The decision by OAU to hike the fee was revealed in a communique by the university’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju on Wednesday.

Olarewaju said both new and returning students of the university are expected to pay the new amounts for the upcoming academic session.

Before the increase returning students in the Faculties of Arts, Law, and Humanities were paying N20,100, Faculties of Technology and Science paid N28,100, while the Faculty of Pharmacy students paid N31,100 per session.

According to OAU, “Those in the Faculties of Arts, Law, and Humanities freshers will pay N151,200 while returning students of the same faculties will pay N89,200.

“In the Faculties of Technology and Science, the new students will pay N163,200 while returning students are to pay the sum of N101,200.

“Also, the newly admitted students into the Faculty in the College of Health Sciences, and Faculty of Pharmacy are to pay N190,200 while returning students pay N128,200.

“The management, therefore, wishes the students resounding success in their academic programs. The above adjustable fees are just for an academic session.”