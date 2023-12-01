Edo 2024: Ex-Speaker Thomas Okosun Joins Governorship Race

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The upcoming Edo State governorship election has gained a new aspirant as former Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Thomas Okosun, formally declares his intention to run for office under the All Progressives Congress (APC). .

Okosun made the announcement during a visit to the State Executive Committee members of the APC at the party’s headquarters in Benin City on Thursday.

His declaration was met with support and optimism by party leaders and supporters in attendance.

Amid the cheer, Okosun outlined his vision to take Edo from the People’s Democratic Party and steer the state towards progress and development.

Okosun, who previously served two terms in the Edo State House of Assembly, attended Auchi Polytechnic, University of Benin, Ambrose Alli University and the Nigerian Law School. He holds HND, MPA, LL.B and B.L.

Okosun was the State Chairman of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), now All Progressives Congress (APC).

He once served as the Pro Chancellor of Tayo Akpata University of Education, Benin City, and as a member of the Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal to represent the South South region of Nigeria.

Should he pick up the party’s ticket, Okosun may be facing the state’s Deputy Governor, Philip Shuaibu, who on Monday threw himself into the race for the Dennis Osadebay House.

Shuaibu will be contesting for the seat on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The deputy governor will be going into the race without the support of his boss, Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Days after Shaibu’s declaration, Obaseki stated that the PDP would determine the political destiny of his deputy.

Obaseki originally came to power on the platform of the APC party.

But after falling out with his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole, he defected to the PDP, under whose banner he currently serves as governor.