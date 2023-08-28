Edo Deputy Governor Walks Out Of Event As Aides Denied Entry

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Edo Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, on Monday angrily left an event which the Governor, Godwin Obaseki was in attendance following refusal to allow his media aides and others to gain entry.

A live telecast of the event by Arise TV showed Shaibu exchanging words in with some security details who manned the entrance as his aides tried to access the venue.

The event, which was the 60th anniversary of the Midwest referendum organised by the state government, was underway when Shaibu and his crew arrived and tried fruitlessly to gain entry.

After a few minutes of exchange of words, Shaibu could be heard saying, “They must go with me,” while the security officials in front of him warned, “Don’t go in.”

The Edo Deputy Governor then turned to his media crew to start recording, ordering, “Be videoing what is happening. It is not fair. Continue recording him,” he said.

One of the officials then motioned to the deputy governor that, “Just hold on and let me get instruction.”

After a long wait, Shaibu said to his crew, “let’s go.”

On Sunday, one of the governor’s security details blocked the deputy governor from accessing the governor who was seated alongside his wife a few metres away in a church thanksgiving.

The governor looked away while Shaibu tried to access him in a standoff that lasted well over 10 minutes.

The deputy governor left despite Obaseki heating his deputy saying, “I want to see the governor,”

A statement from the office of the governor after the event claimed the governor was not aware that his deputy sought to see him.

Shaibu however downplayed the incident saying “Obaseki is my boss.”

Since Shaibu approached the court to stop his impeachment which he said was being instigated by the governor, the cold war which started as a result of who picks the governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2024 governorship election has turned into an open declaration of hostility.

Obaseki who’s serving out his second tenure in 2024 does not see Shaibu as his successor, a development that has angered his deputy.