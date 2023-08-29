Innoson Motors To Set Up Service Plant In Adamawa As Fintiri Buys CNG Cars

Innoson Vehicles has said it will set up a showroom and a service centre in Adamawa over the patronage it received from the State Government led by Ahmadu Fintiri.

Innoson declared its intentions on Tuesday at the presentation of the Innoson CNG buses acquired by the Adamawa State.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Innoson Vehicles, Innocent Chukwuma who was represented by the General Sales Manager, Obum Osigwe, said the state government under Fintiri remains the highest buyer of Innoson Vehicles in the Northern Region.

Osigwe said, “Innoson Vehicles has concluded plans to set up a showroom/service center to serve North Eastern Nigeria.

“We want to say on record that in the northern part of Nigeria, no state has patronized Innoson Vehicle like Adamawa State has done under the leadership of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri.

“This partnership started in 2020 and has gone up in leaps and bounds. This bus is not just a basic bus, it is a luxurious bus. Arrangements are being made to increase our presence in Yola and Adamawa.”

Osigwe said Innoson represents a true Nigerian brand that every government should have in its fleet.