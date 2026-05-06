Umuahia Market Traders Express Mixed Reactions To Planned Relocation

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Traders at Isigate Market in Umuahia, Abia State have expressed mixed feelings over the Abia State Government’s plan to relocate them to a new site.

Many traders acknowledge the potential benefits of a modern market, however, others worry about the immediate risks to their businesses and customer base.

Several traders who spoke to THE WHISTLER said the relocation, though well-intentioned, could disrupt their livelihoods in the short term.

One trader, who requested anonymity, described the move as a double-edged sword.

“It’s not that I’m not grateful. The new market is a good idea, but it will affect me both positively and negatively,” he said.

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He recalled a previous relocation to Urban Market that left his business struggling.

“When we were moved to Urban, my business didn’t progress at all. As a father, I struggled to provide for my family. We made more losses than profits,” he recounted.

Despite his reservations, the trader expressed strong support for Governor Alex Otti’s administration.

“Even if I’m dead by 2027, my bones will rise to vote for Governor Alex Otti,” he added.

Another trader struck a more optimistic note, believing the challenges would be temporary.

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“It might not be easy at first, but I believe with time, it will turn out well for us,” she said.

A third trader, however, highlighted the uncertainty that continues to worry many business owners.

“The only issue I have is losing customers. We were once forced to move, and it didn’t benefit us at all. Even when you invest heavily — like ₦20 million — nothing comes out of it,” he said.

He appealed to the government to make the new market site permanent and well-organised, with clearly demarcated spaces to make it easy for customers to locate traders.

When THE WHISTLER contacted Mr Ferdinand Ekeoma, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Abia State Governor, he disclosed that the relocation of traders currently operating at Isi Gate will commence by next week.

According to him, the affected traders will first be temporarily moved to Okigwe Park before being permanently relocated to the main market at Afara, which is still under construction.

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Mr Ekeoma addressed concerns and anxiety from the traders, clarifying that Isi Gate is not recognised as a formal market.

“As far as we are concerned, Isi Gate is not a market,” he stated.

He explained that operators in the area fall into two categories: traders and transporters.

“The traders will move to the new market, while the transporters will be relocated to the designated bus terminal,” Mr Ekeoma clarified.

The spokesperson revealed that leaders of the traders had been taken on an inspection tour of the new site at Afara.

“They have seen for themselves how conducive the environment is. There is electricity, water supply, and toilet facilities,” he added.

Traders are expected to begin the first phase of the move in the coming days.