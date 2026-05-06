Amnesty Welcomes Court Order Limiting NBC Media Sanctions

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Amnesty International Nigeria has welcomed a Federal High Court order temporarily restraining the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) from sanctioning broadcasters over alleged breaches of provisions in the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, describing the ruling as a win for press freedom ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The interim injunction, granted on Monday by Justice D.E. Osiagor of the Federal High Court in Lagos, prevents the NBC from enforcing sections of the broadcasting code that critics say are vague and open to abuse.

The suit was filed by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE).

In its reaction, Amnesty International Nigeria described the NBC’s earlier directive as an attempt to stifle media freedom, warning that it could encourage self-censorship among journalists and broadcasters, particularly as political activities intensify ahead of the 2027 elections.

The rights organisation reiterated its position that regulatory measures must not be used to silence dissenting voices or restrict critical reporting, insisting that the decision by the court provides temporary protection for media practitioners.

The NBC had issued the contested directive in April 2026, warning broadcasters against allowing presenters express personal opinions as facts, failing to maintain neutrality, or hosting guests in a manner deemed inflammatory. Media stakeholders had raised concerns that the provisions could be selectively enforced against critical stations.

Advertisement

With the court’s ruling, enforcement of the disputed sections of the broadcasting code has been suspended pending determination of the substantive suit, with the matter adjourned to June 1, 2026.

Amnesty International urged authorities to ensure full respect for constitutional guarantees on freedom of expression and called for safeguards to prevent regulatory bodies from being used to limit press independence.

The organisation further warned that restrictions on media freedom during the pre-election period could undermine democratic accountability and public access to information.