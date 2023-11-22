EFCC Arraigns Man for N340m Fraud In Enugu

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, has arraigned one Kingsley Chinonye Unije, for forgery, obtaining money by false pretence and money laundering.

The suspect was arraigned on Wednesday to the tune of N340,000,000 before Justice M.G Umar of Federal High Court sitting Enugu, on five-count charges bordering on forgery, obtaining money by false and money laundering.

Advertisement

According to EFCC, in May 2022 Unije obtained N170,000,000 from Igwe Cosmos Ezeumeh under the pretext of selling two landed properties to him but ended up defrauding his.

Count one of the charges reads: That you Kingsley Chinonye Unije sometime between May and 2022 in Enugu State within the jurisdiction of the Federal High court of Nigeria, with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of N170,000,000.00 from Igwe Cosmas Ezeumeh under the false pretence that you were selling to him two landed property known as plot 81 and 304 at New layout Enugu with the consent of Late Mrs Victoria Unije which pretence you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1) (a) of Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud- related offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same act.

Another count reads; “That you Kinglsey Chinonye Unije sometime between May and June, 2022, in Enugu State, within the Jurisdiction of the Federal high court of Nigeria converted the sum of (120,000,000.00) by purchasing two landed properties in your personal name, and one in the name of Michael Emeka Bernard knowing that the said money formed part of your unlawful act and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18 (2) (d) of the Money Laundering Act and punishable under Section 18 (3) of the same act.”

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges read to him, and in view of his plea, the prosecution counsel, Al’qasim Jaafar prayed for a trial date and the remand of the defendant in a Correctional Centre.

Advertisement

The defence counsel, Beatrice Nwatueze prayed the court for the bail of his client, but after listening to both counsels, the judge remanded the suspect in prison and adjourned the matter to January 30, 2024 for hearing of the bail application.