EFCC Arraigns Managing Director, Jito Marine Over Dud Cheques In Port Harcourt

The Managing Director of Jito Marine Support Limited, Theophilus Oluwasegun Jacob, has been arraigned by the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, before Justice S .H. Aprioku of the State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State for alleged issuance of dud cheque.

The accused was arraigned alongside his company on eight-count charges bordering on issuance of dud cheque, contrary to Section 1(1) (a) of the Dishonoured Cheques (Offences) Act, Cap. DII, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under Section 1(1) (a) (i) of the same Act.

Jacob’s trial began when a petitioner alleged that Jacob, being the Managing Director of Jito Marine Support Limited, signed a written agreement with the petitioner to hire a Barge for ten days at an agreed rate of N260,000.00 per day.

However, he is said to have allegedly make a part payment issuing several post dated cheques to the petitioner, which upon presentation were dishonoured.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were read to them.

One of the count charges reads: “Theophilus Oluwasegun Jacob and Jito Marine Support Limited (RC 933729), on or about the 25th day of January, 2023, in Port Harcourt, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, issued to Water House Marine & Logistics Nigeria Limited, a Zenith Bank Cheque No. 00000842, which when presented for payment, was returned unpaid, as your said Account No. 1012845638 was unfunded.”

Another count charge reads: “Theophilus Oluwasegun Jacob and Jito Marine Support Limited (RC 933729), on or about the 25th day of January 2023, in Port Harcourt, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, issued to Water House Marine & Logistics Nigeria Limited, a Zenith Bank Cheque No. 00000837, which when presented for payment, was returned unpaid, as your said Account No. 1012845638 was unfunded.”

In view of their pleas, the prosecution counsel, E .K. Bakam, prayed the court for a trial date, this of course went unopposed by the Counsel to the defendants, F .O. Omosigho, but prayed the court to grant his client bail to enable him prepare for trial.

Justice Aprioku granted the defendants bail in the sum of N10, 000,000.00 and two sureties in like sum.

He said the sureties must be civil servants with the River State Government and not below grade level 14 and above and must be resident in Port Harcourt, and the matter was adjourned to December 7, and 8, 2023, for commencement of trial.