EFCC Arrests Abuja Bank Manager For Hoarding New Naira Notes

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, on Monday, arrested an Operations Manager of a leading Commercial bank in the Central Area, Abuja.

Advertisement

He was arrested over his refusal to load the Automated Teller Machines, ATMs, with new notes.

According to the Commission, despite the bank having N29million of the redesigned Naira notes in the branch’s vaults, it still did not load it.

Meanwhile, before the the Manager was taken away for questioning, EFCC officials ordered the bank to load all the ATMs.

This also included the payment of a stipulated amount across the counter.

This development, made the distraught customers who had spent hours on queues without getting the new notes, feel happy.

Advertisement

According to the Commission, this discovery indicates a sabotage of the government’s monetary policy by some banks.

EFCC also revealed that more than five bank branches were covered today by the operatives in Abuja.

Meanwhile, similar exercises were still ongoing in the various EFCC Zonal Commands across the country.

“The operation will continue until normalcy is restored to the banking system.

“Nigerians finding it difficult to access their funds at any bank and suspects foul play should contact the commission, for immediate intervention,” the Commission said.