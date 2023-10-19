EFCC Arrests Banker For Withdrawing N14.8m From Customer’s Account

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested one Awulu Friday Ayegba, a banker with a new generation bank, for withdrawing money from the bank account of a customer.

According to EFCC, Ayegba, a relationship manager with a new generation bank, allegedly masterminded fraudulent withdrawals of N14.8 million from a customer’s account between June 7- July 21, 2023.

The Commission noted that he impersonated the duo of Henry Olowo and Terseer Shibiam using fake passport photographs, national identification number and phone numbers to open bank accounts with two company names.

EFCC further revealed the names of the companies he opened as; Sulib Complex & Investments and Seamless & More Global “which are not duly registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC.

“Intelligence also revealed that the suspect forged documents belonging to one Nduka Obinna to fraudulently apply for a loan facility to the tune of N40,000.000.00. while planning to abscond abroad with his family

“He will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” EFCC noted.