Reps Seek More Funding For ICPC to Combat Corruption

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Anti-Corruption, Hon. Kayode Akiole, has said there’s a need for the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission to have more funding in order to support the war against corruption.

He said, “It is crucial that we increase the appropriation for the ICPC, recognizing that adequate funding is indispensable in bolstering the Commission’s capacity to combat corruption comprehensively.

Advertisement

“By allocating the necessary resources, we can empower the ICPC to continue its invaluable work, fostering a more transparent and corruption-free Nigeria.”

This was contained in a press statement issued by the ICPC Spokesperson, Mrs Azuka Ogugua on Thursday, stating that Hon. Akiole said this while commending the Commission for its unwavering dedication to its vital role as the apex body legally mandated to confront corruption and other related offences in Nigeria.

He said: “The Commission’s accomplishments, including notable convictions across various sectors, have fostered a culture of accountability and integrity in our society.

“The ICPC’s forward-thinking initiatives, such as establishment anti-corruption club in schools and engaging young people through the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), demonstrate its commitment to instilling values of transparency and honesty in our youth.”