EFCC Confirmation Hearing: Bawa Storms Senate With Family Members, Lawmakers From Kebbi State

The Senate on Wednesday suspended Order 17 of the Senate Rule Book on Privileges to allow for well wishes and entourage accompanying Abdulrasheed Bawa, the nominee for the EFCC Chair, to be in the Red Chamber to witness the confirmation hearing of the nominee.

Leading proceedings, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, urged lawmakers to feel free to question the nominee on any matter.

Lawan described the exercise as very important for the National Assembly and the country at large, insisting that the exercise will produce a substantive chairman with all the power attached to the office.

He urged the nominee to consider his speech as one to the country, to Nigerians and to the world at large.

The Senate President however called on colleagues to limit their interrogation to one question of two minutes for each lawmaker.

Details later…