EFCC Re-arrests Convicted Italian Fraudster For Contempt Of Court In Lagos

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has re-arrested a convicted Italian woman, Floriana De-Stefani, for failing to obey a court order.

Prior to her re-arrest, De-Stefani, alongside Stella Ndubusi Ogboju, was first arraigned on 30th March 2019, on five-count charges bordering on forgery and stealing of a property belonging to a company, Waterside Properties Limited.

The charges were later amended by the prosecution counsel, Ahmed Yerima, to six-count charges.

One of the amended charges read: “That you, Floriana De-Stefani, sometime in 2015, within the Ikeja judicial Division of this Honourable court, dishonestly converted for your own use a property known and situated at No.14A/B Warring Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, a property of Waterside Properties Limited.”

According to EFCC, the offence was contrary to Section 366 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

She was later convicted by Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos on 7th October 2022, after finding her guilty of using false documents and counterfeit seals to confer on herself ownership of a property.

She was sentenced to three years imprisonment and also ordered the release of the property on 14 A&B Warring Road (formerly Bayo Kuku Road), Ikoyi, Lagos to Waterside Properties Limited within three weeks.

However, the convict was re-arrested on Tuesday by operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command for refusing to vacate the property ordered for release to the company by the court.

Following the arrest, she was also issued a notice by the Commission to vacate the property within seven days or risk legal actions.