Super Eagles Star, Moses Simon Signs New Nantes Contract

Super Eagles winger, Moses Simon has penned a new two-year contract with his French club, Nantes on Friday.

Nantes announced on their X account that the explosive wideman has extended his stay at the Beaujoire Stadium.

He joined the club from Spanish side Levante in 2020 in a €5m deal and he has gone on to establish himself as a key player at the club.

He has expressed his delight at extending his stay with the Canaries.

Simon said: “I am delighted to continue the adventure here and very happy to stay in Nantes! I am ready to continue fighting to help the team go as high as possible. What is certain is that this contract extension is a real proof of confidence in the Club, as well as in the team,” Simon told the club’s official website.

Simon’s contract was due to expire at the end of the season, He was linked with a move away from the club following his impressive performances last season, he has now committed his immediate future to Nantes.

The 28-year-old has scored three goals and recorded five assists in the Ligue 1 this season.

Overall, he has scored 29 goals and recorded 31 assists in all competitions for Nantes since joining the club in 2020.

Simon is expected to be part of the Super Eagles squad for the Nations Cup in Ivory Coast next year.