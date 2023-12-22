Inter Miami Confirm Luis Suarez Signing

155 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Former Barcelona striker, Luis Suarez is set for a sensational link up with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami ahead of the 2024 MLS season.

Suarez and Messi enjoyed a successful time together at Barcelona building a close relationship on and off the pitch which resulted in a treble-winning campaign in 2015.

Inter Miami announced on their website on Friday afternoon that the Uruguayan striker has joined the club.

Inter Miami said “We are happy to welcome world-class striker Luis Suarez to our club. Luis is a fierce competitor whose winning drive embodies what we want out of our players. We promised our fans we would pursue the world’s best players to build a squad that can compete at the highest echelons in the Americas.

“We are delighted to have a player of Luis’ quality and passion for the game join our Club. He joins a squad that is inspiring the next generation, and we look forward to seeing him take to the field with both former teammates and young players from our Academy,” said Co-Owner David Beckham.

The combination of Messi, Suarez and Neymar brought success to Barcelona before the Brazilian departed in 2017.

Messi and Suarez continued to lead Barcelona to glory before the Uruguayan left acrimoniously for Atletico Madrid in 2020.

Suarez scored 26 goals and chipped in 17 assists in over 53 games for Brazilian club Gremio, he also led them to win the Campeonato Gaúcho and Recopa Gaúcha before leaving earlier this month.

The 36-year-old is excited to team up with Inter Miami.

Suarez said “I’m very happy and excited to take on this new challenge with Inter Miami. I can’t wait to get started, and I’m ready to work to make the dream of winning more titles with this great Club a reality. I’m optimistic about what we can achieve together with our shared ambition,”

“I will give my all to bring joy to these great fans I’ve heard so much about while I wear Inter Miami colors, and look forward to reuniting with great friends and players. I’m also eager to meet my new teammates and coaches.”

Suarez will also team up with his former Barcelona teammates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami.