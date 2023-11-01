EFCC Says It Recovered Exotic Cars, 190 Mobile Phones, 40 Laptops, Others From OAU Students

389 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, says it operatives recovered exotic cars, 190 mobile phones, 40 laptops among others items from sixty-nine, 69, students of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

According to a press statement by Dele Oyewale, spokesman of the EFCC, the suspects were arrested on Wednesday, at Oduduwa Estate area of Ile-Ife, Osun State, following actionable intelligence on their suspected involvement in fraudulent internet-related activities.

Advertisement

Oyewale said: “Credible intelligence linked Oduduwa Estate with activities of suspected internet fraudsters.”

According to the spokesman, “the suspects have made useful statements to the EFCC and will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”