EFCC Says It Recovered Exotic Cars, 190 Mobile Phones, 40 Laptops, Others From OAU Students

By Munyal Manunyi
Students Of OAU suspected to be Internet fraudsters

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, says it operatives recovered exotic cars, 190 mobile phones, 40 laptops among others items from sixty-nine, 69, students of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

According to a press statement by Dele Oyewale, spokesman of the EFCC, the suspects were arrested on Wednesday, at Oduduwa Estate area of Ile-Ife, Osun State, following actionable intelligence on their suspected involvement in fraudulent internet-related activities.

Oyewale said: “Credible intelligence linked Oduduwa Estate with activities of suspected internet fraudsters.”

According to the spokesman, “the suspects have made useful statements to the EFCC and will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”

