‘I’ve Never Faced Corruption Probe’,Says Pantami

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Former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami, has called on public office holders to present verifiable records of their achievements, stating that his own track record in government remains open for public scrutiny.

Pantami made the remarks in Gombe during the launch of a compendium documenting 241 legacy projects and over 700 employment opportunities executed during his tenure.

The former minister, who is seeking to become governor of Gombe State, said political office seekers should prioritise showcasing tangible achievements rather than making promises to the electorate.

“I am not going to the people with empty promises, but with a scorecard. If you want to present yourself for anything, come with your scorecard, show that you have been tested and trusted,” he said.

Pantami, who served as Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency from 2016 to 2019 and later as minister from 2019 to 2023, said his record in office has not attracted any corruption allegations.

“Through the protection of the Almighty, we served for years in government and we have never been invited by any institution for any corrupt practice.

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“It is not easy to serve for that long with a clean record without being indicted in any report. We are grateful to God for that,” he said.

He emphasised that accountability in leadership should be anchored on documented performance, noting that the compendium reflects measurable contributions to national development, particularly in technology, education, and job creation.

Pantami added that his projects were evenly distributed across the country, ensuring fairness and inclusivity.

“Justice must be done to every part of the federation. That is exactly what we ensured,” he said.

Highlighting the role of technology in governance, he said many of the initiatives implemented under his leadership were designed to tackle insecurity, unemployment, and gaps in education.

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He noted that digital centres equipped with internet access, modern software, and cybersecurity systems were established to empower youths and support security agencies.

Pantami maintained that Nigeria’s challenges can be addressed through effective policies, technology deployment, and strategic implementation.

“This is not the time for promises. It is time for presenting records for people to assess,” he said.

Beneficiaries of the initiatives also shared testimonies at the event, highlighting the impact of the programmes.

One of them, Abubakar Mohammed, said the intervention helped him secure employment at the Federal University of Kashere, where he now lectures in Educational Foundations.

Another beneficiary, Abubakar Maina, now a staff member of the National Identity Management Commission, also credited the former minister for facilitating his employment.

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Pantami served under the administration of Muhammadu Buhari from 2019 to 2023, during which the ministry oversaw key digital reforms, including broadband expansion and the implementation of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy.