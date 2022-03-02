Ekiti Guber Will Be Our ‘Best Election Ever’ – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it is committed to conducting its “best election ever” in the forthcoming Ekiti State governorship election.

INEC’s resident electoral commissioner for Ekiti, Dr. Tella Adeniran Rahmon, stated this on Wednesday at the commission’s meeting with stakeholders in the state.

The meeting was called for deliberations on the devolution of Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) to 177 registration areas in the state.

Rahmon told the stakeholders that INEC was committed to credible elections and would do everything within the ambit of the law to ensure that the peoples votes count.

“We are determined to conduct our best election ever so as to raise the bar of the best performance of INEC in the recent time to an enviable and commendable standard that will stand the test of time and free of any appearance of violence,” he said.

The devolution of the CVR to the 177 registration centers is part of INEC’s efforts to ensure that fresh voters and those who wish to transfer their registration centers from one part of the state to another are given the opportunity to do so and complete the process ahead of the June 18, 2022 poll.