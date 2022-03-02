Russia-Ukraine War: Abramovich Bows To Pressure, To Sell Chelsea For N2.23trn

Roman Abramovich, the owner of Chelsea FC has put up the club for sale a few days after he handed it to a foundation.

The 55-year-old billionaire has been under pressure since he was linked to Russian President, Vladimr Putin.

On February 28, Chelsea announced that Abramovich gave trustees of Chelsea’s charitable foundation the stewardship and care of the London club.

Chelsea had denied that the club was put for sale, but Telegraph said the club has been put for sale.

Abramovich has put an asking price of £4bn (N2.23trn), with at least three investors including Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss showing interest.

Chelsea owes the Russian billionaire £1.5bn (N837.3bn)

Abramovich handed over the stewardship of the club to trustees, but they are yet to agree on the deal.

In an interview with Swiss outlet Blick, billionaire Hansjörg Wyss confirmed his interest in the club.

“Abramovich is trying to sell all his villas in England,” Wyss revealed. “He also wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly. I and three other people received an offer on Tuesday to buy Chelsea from Abramovich.

“I have to wait four to five days now. Abramovich is currently asking far too much. You know, Chelsea owe him £2bn (N1.12trn). But Chelsea has no money. Means: Those who buy Chelsea should compensate Abramovich.

“As of today, we don’t know the exact selling price. I can well imagine starting at Chelsea with partners. But I have to examine the general conditions first.

“But what I can already say: I’m definitely not doing something like this alone. If I buy Chelsea, then with a consortium consisting of six to seven investors.”