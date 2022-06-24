Ekweremadu: It’s ‘Absurd’ To Accuse Nigeria’s Ex-Deputy Senate President Of Organ Harvesting– Lawyer

Nigeria’s former deputy senate president, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has reacted to the organ harvesting and human trafficking allegations levelled against him and his wife, Beatrice, before a Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court in the United Kingdom.

The duo was arrested in the UK by a London metropolitan police and subsequently arraigned and remanded in custody till July 7.

The police claimed that they were charged with conspiring to arrange the travel of a child into the UK in order to harvest organs.

Daily Mail UK reports on Friday that prosecutor Damla Ayas told the court that the senator conspired to commit human trafficking offences for the purposes of organ harvesting of a 15 year old.

” In Nigeria he was approached by both defendants. He was homeless on the streets of Lagos. They deceived him and promised him a better life in the UK. He was given a passport for a 41-year-old. The passport was illegally obtained by these defendants,” Ayas said.

Ayas told the court that Ekweremadu denied allegations of human trafficking in a statement to the police.

Ekweremadu’s lawyer, Gavin Irwin, insisted that the allegations against his client were ‘nothing short of preposterous’, Daily Mail UK reports.

Irwin added: ‘There is no question this is a serious allegation. Mr Ekweremadu is a member of the senate in Nigeria.

‘He has previously held an even more senior role as deputy president of the senate.

‘He is a member of the bar in Nigeria. He is a principal in a law firm that bears his name.

‘Those issues taken together go way beyond him being a person of good character…rather that he has led a blameless life as a public servant.’