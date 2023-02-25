VIDEO: LP Supporters Kill Ram In Early Celebration Of Anticipated Victory For Ireti Kingibe

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The atmosphere is electric as supporters of the Labour Party gather in the Wuse area of Abuja on Saturday to celebrate in anticipation of victory for Ireti Kingibe, the party’s senatorial candidate in the FCT.

Advertisement

Although voting has yet to end, the LP candidate’s supporters slaughtered a ram in reflection of their faith in their candidate’s ability to win the election.

VIDEO: The atmosphere is electric as supporters of the Labour Party slaughter ram to celebrate in anticipation of victory for Ireti Kingibe, the party's senatorial candidate in the FCT. #Elections2023 #Nigeriandecides2023 #Presidentialelection #2023GeneralElections pic.twitter.com/izdnDuxFUU — The Whistler Newspaper (@TheWhistlerNG) February 25, 2023

One of the most exciting things about elections is the unpredictability of the outcome and even the most seasoned political observers can be surprised by the twists and turns of polls.

But reti’s supporters have created a festive atmosphere in show of optimism about their candidate’s chances even though voting is expected to end by 2:30 PM as stipulated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Ireti, who is the wife of a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babagana Kingibe, wants to unseat the incumbent Senator Philip Aduda whose political career dates back to 1996 when he first won election as the Councilor for Karu Ward, Abuja.

Advertisement

Aduda has served two terms as House of Representatives member from 2003 to 2011 and three terms as the Senator representing the FCT from 2011 to 2023.

But Ireti is confident of victory, hinging her conviction on the people’s thirst for real change and quality representation at the National Assembly.

“I think now Nigerians have come to the point where they know that they have to take responsibility.

“My hope is that the people of the FCT will come out en masse and vote for Labour Party in the presidential, Senatorial and House of Representatives elections because the truth is that we need a change very badly and we should have come to a point where religion shouldn’t matter, where capacity should be what we should look at and when we start doing that, we can evolve to be Nigerians rather than Hausas, Yorubas and Igbos, etc” she stated shortly after voting at her Bobo Street Polling Unit (PU-145) in Maitama, Abuja, on Saturday.