Emefiele Has Access To Family, Doctors – DSS Clarifies

The Department of State Services (DSS), has revealed that the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele has access to his family, medical personnel, and other appropriate persons.

The agency’s reaction is against the backdrop of reports indicating that Emefiele who is currently in the DSS custody has no access to his lawyers.

In a statement signed by Peter Afunanya on Saturday and shared via the agency’s Twitter page, it read:

“It is instructive to state that the Service had granted the family of Emefiele, medical officials, and appropriate persons access to him, right from the day he was taken in and long before the court order requesting so.

“The Service implements Standard Operating Procedures on Suspect Handling and Investigation to the latter.

“It conducts its affairs transparently, and professionally and respects the rule of law in compliance with democratic governance”.

The DSS further noted that it has identified persons and groups planning to stage campaigns of “calumny against it and the Government” over the suspension and investigation of Emefiele.

The agency revealed that such groups intend to gather at different points in Abuja and Lagos in the coming week with placards depicting the Service and Government in a bad light as well as calling for the immediate release of Emefiele.

“The Service is, therefore, aware of a cheap propaganda aimed at demotivating and distracting it from professionally executing the onerous responsibilities assigned to it.

“It has also noted the misleading commentaries, speculative narratives, storylines, and videos being circulated in the social media by uninformed parties, critics and/or desperadoes.

“It is mindful of orchestrations to infiltrate its fold for the purpose of using disloyal staff for subversive aims against its leadership.

“While these efforts are considered as hatchet jobs designed to distract, the Service warns the plotters to desist forthwith from their plans.

“This is more so that the arrowheads are already under watch and will be apprehended when and if it becomes necessary,” the agency said.

The DSS assured Nigerians of its professionalism in Emefiele’s cases and others under its purview, adding that It will not be distracted or intimidated.