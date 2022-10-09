Emergency Responders Battle Fire Outbreak At Building On Lagos Island

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A four-storey building was gutted by fire at Martins Street, on the Lagos Island area of Lagos State on Sunday.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said in a statement on Sunday that the fire started from the shop on the top floor of the building.

He said the shop was used in storing clothing materials but added that no casualty was recorded in the incident.

Oke-Osanyintolu said, “The agency responded to distress calls concerning the fire outbreak at Martins Street, Lagos Island, and upon arrival at the scene, a shop on top floor of a four-storey building was found to be gutted by fire.

“Further information gathered revealed that clothing materials were stored inside the shop. Fortunately, there was no casualty involved in the incident.

“The agency’s responders alongside the Federal Fire Service, the Lagos State Fire Service, and the UBA fire service are joint responders working together to put out the fire and prevent its spread to nearby buildings. The operation is ongoing.”