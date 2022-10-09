Emergency Responders Battle Fire Outbreak At Building On Lagos Island

Metro
By Olufemi Makinde
Lagos state logo

A four-storey building was gutted by fire at Martins Street, on the Lagos Island area of Lagos State on Sunday.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said in a statement on Sunday that the fire started from the shop on the top floor of the building.

He said the shop was used in storing clothing materials but added that no casualty was recorded in the incident.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

Igbos Target Of Planned Closure Of Ladipo, Oyingbo Markets In Lagos–Labour Party

Nigeria

VIDEO: Moment Sanwo-Olu’s Aide Forced One-Way Driver To Reverse On 3rd Mainland Bridge

Oke-Osanyintolu said, “The agency responded to distress calls concerning the fire outbreak at Martins Street, Lagos Island, and upon arrival at the scene, a shop on top floor of a four-storey building was found to be gutted by fire.

“Further information gathered revealed that clothing materials were stored inside the shop. Fortunately, there was no casualty involved in the incident.

“The agency’s responders alongside the Federal Fire Service, the Lagos State Fire Service, and the UBA fire service are joint responders working together to put out the fire and prevent its spread to nearby buildings. The operation is ongoing.”

You might also like

BREAKING: Explosion Around Kubwa Village Market In Abuja

NDLEA Arrests Lagos Politician For Drugs

Lagos-Ogun Border Community Warns Of ‘Impending’ Tragedy Over Collapsed…

Vigilante Kills Resident As Police Arrest 17 Suspected Armed Robbers In Ibeju-Lekki

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.