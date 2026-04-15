Emetu Inaugurates 18-Member Committee For 3rd Aba Int’l Trade Fair

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The Abia State Deputy Governor Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu, has inaugurated an 18-member Planning Committee for the 3rd Aba International Trade Fair 2026.

This action underscores the administration’s steadfast commitment to economic revitalization, industrial growth, and the promotion of local enterprises.

According to the Chief Press Secretary, the Deputy Governor who also chairs the committee emphasized during the inauguration that the trade fair is a strategic platform to showcase the ingenuity, resilience, and entrepreneurial strength of businesses in Aba and across Abia State.

He expressed confidence that the committee, carefully selected for its expertise and dedication, will deliver a world-class event.

“This year’s International Trade Fair should be one that will be felt. We have sufficient time to prepare and to engage meaningfully with all participating unions and stakeholders.

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“This committee has a unique opportunity to serve the state government and to prove a point by delivering a trade fair that will make Abia proud,” Engr. Emetu stated, as reported by his Chief Press Secretary.

The Honourable Commissioner for Trade and Commerce, Dr. Mrs. Salome Nkemakolam Obiukwu, described the Deputy Governor as the “chief shepherd” of the initiative and expressed confidence in the committee’s ability to deliver a successful event.

Barr. Agbonma Ukaobasi, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Ease of Doing Business, commended the Deputy Governor’s unwavering support for economic development, noting that the committee’s diverse composition will ensure synergy and national recognition.

Delivering the vote of thanks, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Trade and Commerce, Chief Cyril Nwaigwe, lauded the Deputy Governor’s leadership and prayed for continued success in his efforts to reposition Abia State as a leading hub for commerce and industry.

As conveyed by Sir Cyril Chukwudi Eke Mba, Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, this inauguration reflects Engr. Emetu’s steadfast commitment to the vision of Governor Dr. Alex Chioma Otti, and his determination to ensure that Abia State remains a beacon of trade, innovation, and industrial excellence.

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