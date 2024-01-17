‘Enough Is Enough’ — Wike Vows To Make Abuja Hot For Kidnappers

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has vowed to tackle rising incidents of kidnapping in the federal capital.

Wike said this on Wednesday during a town hall meeting with residents of the Bwari Area Council of the FCT in the wake of recent kidnapping and killings in the area.

The minister said it would no longer be business as usual as President Bola Tinubu had instructed him to provide all that the security agencies would need to keep the federal capital safe.

Wike noted that there was an influx of bandits into Abuja from the North East region as well as Niger, Kaduna and Nasarawa states.

He said, “Security is one of the key priorities of Mr. President’s administration. Yesterday, Mr President summoned a high-level security meeting, which includes all the Service Chiefs, the Minister of Defence, and my humble self, because of recent attacks, particularly in Bwari. And so, currently, it is one of the key priorities, that Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Agenda will want to face squarely.

“It is no longer going to be business as usual. Everything has to be done to protect lives and property. Without protection of lives and property, we have no business in government. My coming here today is to assure you that we are very serious.

“All those criminals, bandits, enough is enough. We will do everything in our power to make sure that we will not allow this to happen again. That is why just this morning, Mr. President has given me approval, to provide everything required to the security agencies. And just like what Etsu-Bwari and Sarkin-Bwari said, it is not by merely talking, we are serious.

“Security agencies will not have any reason to say that they are not equipped; we will provide everything required. I know how big Bwari is, I know that you have boundaries with three states: Niger State, Kaduna State and Nasarawa State. I know because these bandits were chased away from the Northeast, so they are making their way here, we will make it hot for them”, he added.

On his part, the Chairman of Bwari Area Council, John Gabaya, said the size and difficult terrain of the Council made the security challenges more difficult.

He requested the provision of at least a vehicle and 7 motorcycles in each district for effective patrol and surveillance, while also appealing for training and retraining of hunters and villagers, engaged by the Council for their security.

The town hall meeting was attended by former Senator representing the FCT, Philip Aduda, the Etsu-Bwari and Sarkin-Bwari

