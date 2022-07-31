Enugu: Abductors Of Nollywood Stars Demand $100m After Syphoning Bank Accounts

Nigeria
By Chinedu Aroh

The abductors of Clemson Cornel and Cynthia Okereke have demanded $100m ransom for their release.

Earlier reports alleged that the bank savings of Okereke were emptied by the abductors. There is however no independent confirmation of the reports.

The demand for $100m ransom was announced by Emeka Rollas, president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN.

Our correspondent reports that the Nollywood actors were kidnapped at Ozalla community in Nkanu West local government area of Enugu State. The incident occurred on Friday, July 29, 2022. They had gone there to shoot a film.

The SUV they were in was found abandoned on the highway, and recovered by operatives of the Enugu State Police Command, state police PRO DSP Daniel Ndukwe said in a release.

According to Mr Rollas, “It’s a confirmed kidnap case. They have made contact and demanded 100k dollars.”

Our correspondent gathered that the guild made a rule upon members not to embark on movie expeditions on the outskirts without security following their vulnerability to kidnap and attacks.

