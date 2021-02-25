Enugu Community Leader Murdered

18 SHARES Share Tweet

A community leader in the troubled Oruku community in Nkanu Local Government Area of Enugu State, Chief Samuel Ani, was Wednesday killed by unknown gunmen. The deceased was the vice chairman, Oruku Caretaker Committee.

THE WHISTLER reports that Oruku is the community where its traditional ruler, Igwe Emmanuel Mbah, was about two months ago killed at the community’s town hall during a meeting by yet-to-be-apprehended gunmen. The incident, which occurred on December 26, 2020, sparked off protests, leading to destruction of lives and property in the community.

The Enugu State government had constituted a commission of inquiry into the incident, and the late Ani was billed to testify at the commission Friday.

According to the police PRO, Enugu State command, SP Daniel Ndukwe, “The command received an incident report that on 24/2/2021, at about 0730hrs hoodlums, suspected to be among the warring factions of Oruku community, shot and murdered one Samuel Ani (m) at his residence in the community.

“However, the commissioner of police, CP Mohammed N. Aliyu, has enjoined law-abiding residents of the community to remain calm, while the police intensify efforts to fish out and bring the perpetrators to book.”