Enugu Governor Assigns Portfolio To 22 Commissioners

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Versatile broadcaster Aka Eze Aka was Friday given the portfolio as the new commissioner for information, Enugu State.

Advertisement

Aka, formerly the general manager of Voice FM, an arm of Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria based in Nsukka, is among the twenty-two commissioners who were inaugurated by Gov Peter Mbah on Thursday.

The assigning of the portfolio was disclosed by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Chidiebere Onyia, shortly after the inaugural state executive council meeting held at the Enugu Government House.

The breakdown shows that Professor Ndubueze Mbah is the education commissioner; Mrs Ngozi Eni, gender affairs and social development; Prince Lawrence Eze, Lands and Urban Development; Professor Sam Ugwu, Environment and Climate; Pharmacist Chika Ugwoke, Labour and Employment; Dr Kingsley Ude, Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice; Professor Emmanuel I. Obi, Health; Deacon Okey Ogbodo, Local Government, Rural Development and Chieftaincy Affairs;

Ben Ugochi Madueke, Tourism and Culture, and Barr Lord I. Ekweremadu, Youths and Sports.

Others are Engr Gerrald Otiji, Works and Infrastructure; Nathaniel Urama, Finance and Economic Development; Dr Malachy Agbo, Human Development and Poverty Eradication; Adaora Chukwu, Trade Investment and Industry; Dr Martin Chinweike, Housing; Obi Ozor, Transport; Ajogwu Sunday Emeka, Special Duties; Dr Felix Nnamani, Water Resources; and Mr Patrick Nwabueze Uburu, Agriculture and Agro-industrialization.