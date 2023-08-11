Aggressive Reforms Being Implemented To Boost Nigeria’s Economy—Tinubu

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that his administration is determined to change the fortune of the country with the new reforms.

Tinubu said he backed the ongoing reforms in the different sectors of the Nigerian economy to allow long-term growth and shared prosperity.

The President made the comment at a State House meeting on Friday in Abuja.

The meeting had in attendance the Board of Trustees of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Professionals Forum led by former Bauchi State Governor, Malam Isa Yuguda in Abuja.

During the meeting, the president said that no stone will be left unturned in his administration’s diverse efforts to stimulate the economy.

He said, “This economy must recover for the good and greatest number of Nigerians, and we are seriously committed to seeing through a change for the better.

“So far, we have taken some baby steps and pushed some aggressive positions.

“This is to steadily ensure growth and enhanced public enlightenment on policy outcomes.”

Tinubu said the efforts invested across sectors and progress made will be documented and periodically reviewed for performance verification and public presentation.

In his remark, Yuguda expressed gratitude to the president for the reforms introduced in the few months of his inauguration.

According to him, over two million people have been registered as professionals in different fields on the last five years.

He noted that the Commission is ready to provide structures for mobilization and sensitization on government policies.