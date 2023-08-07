Enugu Gov’t Bans Unauthorized Use Of Tinted Glasses By Motorists

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The government of Enugu State, Monday, banned the use of unauthorized use of tinted glasses by motorists in the state.

The government said the ban was among its measures to ‘combat the nefarious activities of kidnappers and other criminal elements’.

Professor Chidiebere Onyia, secretary to the state government, in a release, said the ban ‘shall take effect after four weeks of this notice, with consequent enforcement starting on Monday, September 4, 2023’.

According to him, “This is to give owners of vehicles with tinted glasses, who did not obtain police tinted permits before the suspension of its issuance by the Nigeria Police Force on 7th June 2021, sufficient time to have them removed or replaced (if they are factory fitted), in accordance with the provisions of the law.

“Defaulting vehicles shall be impounded by the enforcement taskforce and shall not be released to their owners until the tinted glasses are removed or replaced and the specified fines paid.”

Onyia said the ban ‘is primarily aimed at curtailing the activities of criminals and to generally enhance the security and safety of the good people and residents of Enugu State’, and solicited the understanding and cooperation of the general public.