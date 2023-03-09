Enugu Gov’t To Offset Bills Of Accident Victims

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Enugu State government will offset the medical bills of victims of the road mishap that occurred along Enugu-Onitsha expressway by CBN bus stop, Trans-Ekulu, Enugu.

Advertisement

The accident, which occurred Thursday, left many people dead and others injured.

Gov Ugwuanyi stated the intervention of the state after visiting the accident victims at ESUT Teaching Hospital, Parklane, Enugu.

Represented by his deputy, Mrs Cecilia Ezeilo, Gov Ugwuanyi commiserated with the families of the deceased, empathised with surviving victims and directed the management of the hospital to deploy all possible medical expertise to ensure their survival.

He announced that the state government would offset the medical bills and take other necessary measures to ensure that the victims are properly taken care of.

According to him, “Now that this administration has taken it upon itself to offset the medical bills, let nothing delay their treatment please.”

Advertisement

The chief medical director (CMD) of ESUT Teaching Hospital, Enugu, Prof Hyacinth Onah, commended Governor Ugwuanyi for his prompt intervention.

Onah, represented by Dr Titus Okpara, assured the governor of the management’s commitment to proper treatment of the survivors.

Some relatives of the hospitalised victims prayed for God’s healing on them and thanked Governor Ugwuanyi for his gesture.

THE WHISTLER gathered that about ten persons lost their lives in the incident , which involved an 18-seater bus with registration number ENUGU -XL884 ENU. The bus rammed into an incoming trailer carrying bags of cement.

The bus was operating from Abakpa to New Market when the fatal accident occurred, an eye witness said.