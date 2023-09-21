Enugu Guber: Edeoga Rejects Tribunal Judgment, Vows To Appeal

143 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Following the striking out of the petition of Barr Chijioke Edeoga, Labour Party’s governorship candidate in the March 18 governorship election in Enugu State, Edeoga’s campaign organisation says it will challenge the outcome at the Appeal Court.

The three-man panel, led by Justice Kudirat Akano, Thursday, held that Gov Peter Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party was duly elected.

Edeoga, in a reaction through Engr George Ugwu, spokesman, Edeoga/Nwokeabia Campaign Organisation, urged party faithful to remain calm while the party articulates the next line of action.

The statement issued by the organisation shortly after the judgement read in part, “We wish to convey the acknowledgment by the Labour Party and its candidate, Chijioke Edeoga, of the judgement as delivered at the tribunal, and to state our preparedness to challenge the outcome of this judgement at the Court of Appeal and to all extents as permitted by law.

“We urge our supporters across the state and in other parts of the country to remain calm, law-abiding, and to go about their businesses without fear or hindrance.

“We retain a firm belief in justice, and will go the full extent legally possible in ensuring that the hopes of Enugu people who turned out in their numbers to vote for Labour Party candidates on March 18, 2023 are realised.”

Among the grounds that Edeoga challenged Mbah’s victory, as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, was that Mbah’s NYSC discharge certificate was forged.

The tribunal however held that NYSC certificate is not the qualification to contest for governorship in Nigeria.