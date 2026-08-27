TCN Rejects AEDC, Kaduna Electric Power Cut Claims

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has dismissed claims by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) and Kaduna Electric that transmission constraints were responsible for reduced power supply to Abuja, Jos and their environs.

In separate statements issued on Thursday, TCN said the reduction in AEDC’s power allocation was caused by low generation on the national grid, rather than any tripping of its 330kV transmission lines supplying Abuja.

AEDC had attributed a drop in its allocation from about 641MW to 314MW to the alleged tripping of transmission lines supplying Abuja from the Shiroro Transmission Substation.

However, TCN described the claim as inaccurate and misleading, stressing that all 330kV transmission lines within the Abuja Region were in service.

The company said no tripping of the 330kV transmission lines supplying the Abuja axis had occurred, adding that the resulting load shedding across AEDC feeders could therefore not be blamed on TCN.

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On the situation in Jos, TCN also rejected a statement by Kaduna Electric alleging transmission constraints affecting electricity supply to Jos and surrounding areas.

The transmission company described the claim as false and a misrepresentation of facts, stating that all 330kV transmission lines connected to Jos were in service and transmitting bulk electricity.

TCN, however, acknowledged that the Jos-Lafia 330kV Line 2 circuit breaker was opened at 3:30 a.m. on August 23 for voltage control as part of routine grid-stability operations.

According to the company, the line was restored at 11:59 a.m. on August 24 and had remained in service since then, with no subsequent disruption of bulk electricity transmission on any 330kV line supplying Jos attributable to TCN.

TCN urged distribution companies and other stakeholders to verify operational information with it before issuing public statements, warning that inaccurate information could create unnecessary anxiety among electricity consumers.

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The company reaffirmed its commitment to efficiently transmitting available bulk electricity nationwide while maintaining the stability, reliability and integrity of the national transmission grid.