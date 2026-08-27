Touré Makes History As First African Coach In Champions League

Yaya Touré has become the first African coach to lead a club into the UEFA Champions League group stage after guiding Slovan Bratislava through the final qualifying round.

The former Manchester City and Ivory Coast midfielder achieved the feat on Wednesday as Slovan defeated Celje 2-1 after extra time in the second leg of their qualifying tie.

The Slovakian champions progressed 3-2 on aggregate to secure their place in the Champions League group stage.

Slovan took the lead in the 18th minute through Andraž Šporar before Celje equalised from the penalty spot through Svit Šešlar in the 34th minute.

With the tie heading towards extra time, Cristian Martínez became the match-winner for Touré’s side when he struck in the 100th minute to send Slovan through.

The achievement represents a significant milestone for African coaches in European football.

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Nigerian coach Ndubuisi Egbo had previously come closest to reaching the Champions League group stage, after guiding Albanian side FK Tirana through the qualifying rounds in 2020. However, Tirana failed to make it to the group stage.

Touré, 43, only took charge of Slovan in July 2026, making the Champions League qualification particularly impressive given that it is his first senior managerial appointment.

His side have also made an unbeaten start to the Slovak League campaign, winning all four of their opening matches as defending champions.

Touré brings considerable Champions League pedigree from his playing days, having won the competition with Barcelona during the 2008/09 season.

He also won two La Liga titles with the Spanish giants before moving to Manchester City, where he became a key figure in the club’s rise to dominance.

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The Ivorian won three Premier League titles with City and was part of the Ivory Coast squad that lifted the Africa Cup of Nations in 2015.

Since retiring from professional football in 2020, Touré has gradually transitioned into coaching.

He worked as an assistant at Standard Liège and with the Saudi Arabia national team before taking charge of Tottenham Hotspur’s Under-16 side.

His move to Slovan Bratislava marked his first opportunity to manage at senior level.

Touré will now await Thursday’s Champions League draw, when Slovan Bratislava will discover their opponents in the group stage.

The achievement places the former African football star in a new chapter of his career, this time making history from the touchline.