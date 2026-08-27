FG, NJI Move To Deepen Institutional Support For Housing Agenda

The Federal Government has assured judicial officers and court personnel that they will be included in its ongoing housing interventions nationwide.

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Engr. Muttaqha Rabe Darma, gave the assurance when he received the Administrator of the National Judicial Institute (NJI), Hon. Justice Babatunde Adeniran Adejumo, who paid a courtesy visit to his office.

Darma said the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development was committed to working with government institutions, development partners, professional bodies and other stakeholders to deliver the Renewed Hope Housing Agenda.

He said the Judiciary would be carried along in implementing the Ministry’s housing projects across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, stressing that judicial officers and court personnel would not be left out of the Federal Government’s housing interventions.

The Minister acknowledged that Nigeria’s housing deficit, estimated at 15 million units, remained a major national challenge but said it could be addressed through sustained commitment, strategic planning and effective partnerships.

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“No matter how big and large the task ahead is, it is possible to bridge the gap,” he said.

Darma explained that the Ministry’s housing programmes were being implemented with a broad national outlook, covering various locations and levels of government, including states and local government areas.

He also commended the NJI leadership for prioritising the welfare of its personnel and seeking collaboration that could improve their living conditions.

Earlier, Adejumo commended the Ministry’s efforts to address the housing deficit and expressed the NJI’s readiness to collaborate with the Ministry in advancing the Renewed Hope Housing Agenda.

He said the Institute could support the partnership through human capacity development, training and institutional support, noting that its conference facilities and other resources were available for relevant training programmes.

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According to him, the collaboration would promote knowledge sharing and professional development while strengthening institutional cooperation in support of the Federal Government’s housing programmes.

“The National Judicial Institute is saddled with the responsibility of providing training, capacity building and continuing education for judicial officers and court personnel,” he said.

Adejumo stressed that any partnership would be undertaken within the law and respective mandates of the two institutions, without compromising the independence, integrity or constitutional responsibilities of the Judiciary.

He also appealed to the Minister to give due consideration to the Judiciary in the allocation of houses, noting that judicial officers and court personnel had housing needs that should be accommodated under the Federal Government’s broader housing interventions.

He added that the collaboration could provide opportunities for both institutions to share expertise and develop capacity-building programmes relevant to the effective implementation of housing policies and programmes.