Enugu Parents Embrace Measles Vaccination After Initial Resistance

The ongoing measles-rubella vaccination has gathered more momentum in Enugu State following a favourable reception of the exercise by parents.

THE WHISTLER reported that some parents of pupils in some schools rejected the vaccination at inception with their reason being that they were not properly informed about the exercise. However, a survey carried out by our reporter on Thursday showed that many of such parents had rescinded their earlier stance.

“We have recorded more successes in the number of those already vaccinated,” says Priscilla Eze, a health worker in Udi Local Government Area of the state. “Many parents have given approvals to their children’s schools to allow them to be vaccinated. We issue children that received the vaccines certificates from the National Primary Health Care Development Agency. In the certificate, the name and the phone number of the health officer that administered the vaccine are stated. Parents have seen the importance of the exercise, and we are happy.”

A school proprietor at 9th Mile, Enugu, Gilbert Agada, said the campaign mounted by concerned authorities was behind the scaling up of the exercise. “Local government authorities stepped up the campaign, and it helped a lot. Some community stakeholders also showed concerns. In my school, we spoke with some parents. Yes there was an initial reluctance, but the situation has changed. Yesterday, some parents were calling the health officers on phone to vaccinate their children.”

Juliana Uche, a mother, said she took her children to a health centre for the vaccination. “I resisted initially,” she said. “I eventually agreed when I spoke with my husband who is a soldier. He said vaccination is the best form of preventing diseases. I got it wrong before.”

Mrs Uche however called for the administration of the vaccines at private hospitals. According to her, “There are many private hospitals around, but they said they do no administer the vaccines. I want health workers to be posted there instead of only at health centres and those that visit schools.”

Enugu State had on Wednesday stated that over 1.5 million children had so far been vaccinated against measles-rubella in the ongoing immunisation campaign.

The Executive Secretary of the state Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Ifeyinwa Ani-Osheku, said the figure represented almost 68 per cent of the target population of over two million children. She attributed the surge to concerted efforts of stakeholders towards eliminating the diseases.

Our correspondent reports that measles and rubella are highly contagious, and cause deaths among young children globally. With vaccination, experts say, the diseases are prevented to a zero level.