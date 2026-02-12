SAIPEC Honours Eyesan, Hails NUPRC’s Regulatory Leadership

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and its Commission Chief Executive (CCE), Mrs Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, have been honoured with prestigious awards at the 10th Anniversary of the Sub-Saharan Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (SAIPEC) 2026.

The Commission received the “SAIPEC Partners Through the Years Award” at the Awards and Dinner Night held on Wednesday February 1, 2026 on the sidelines of the SAIPEC2026.

The organisers, the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN), said the award recognises NUPRC’s outstanding contributions, leadership and sustained impact on the growth and success of SAIPEC over the past decade.

In a separate recognition, the CCE, Eyesan was named “SAIPEC Amazon” in acknowledgement of her exceptional contributions to the conference and her role in advancing industry engagement and leadership within the upstream petroleum sector.

The awards were received on behalf of the Commission Chief Executive by Engr. Joseph Ogunsola, Director of Surface Development, Development and Production (D&P) at NUPRC.

The recognitions underscore the Commission’s growing influence in shaping Nigeria’s upstream oil and gas landscape, as well as its continued collaboration with industry stakeholders to drive investment, regulatory efficiency and sectoral growth.

In its 10th year, SAIPEC has evolved into a leading platform for high-level policy dialogue, technical knowledge exchange and strategic business networking across the Sub-Saharan African petroleum industry, with the Commission reaffirming its commitment to deepening collaboration and strengthening its partnership with the conference in the years ahead.