Enugu Residents Say Nigeria Entering ”Candle Stick Era’ As Citizens Await New Electricity Tariff

As the July 1, 2023 date for electricity tariff increase approaches, some residents of Enugu have predicted harder days for Nigerians.

The national electricity distributors fixed July 1, 2023 for a 40% electricity tariff increment across the federation, citing high exchange rates and inflation.

Those that spoke to our correspondent say the timing was wrong, with the citizenry currently battling with the removal of petroleum subsidy without provisions for palliatives.

Prof Nnamdi Okenwa is the head of department of mass communication, Coal City University, Enugu. He said, “We have entered the season of agonies. Everything is going haywire, think of transportation, prices of goods. The proposed increase in the electricity tariff will return many people to the candle stick era. The idea of the hike goes with the realities, but I don’t know where we are going with the ways this administration is approaching it.”

Chijioke Agbo, a lawyer, said, “The planning is not suitable. Currently there is the increase in VAT, oil subsidy has been removed, and the exchange rate is increasing. And there are no real investments by the government to give us hope. Instead, convoys of politicians are increasing at the expense of the lean resources. When there are no real investments, employment and incomes will not be generated. Many industries are already moribund, and you can imagine what will happen if the electricity tariff is increased by 40%!”

A operator of a barber’s shop, Levi Odo, said, “It will be hard for some of us that have no other sources of incomes. If we buy fuel at N600 and pay electricity bills the way I hear, which person can afford to have a haircut at about N800? President Bola Tinubu may mean well, but his approach is wrong. He can’t achieve everything at once. Nigerians are dying.”

A trade unionist, Malachy Ekwueme, said, “I expect the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress to act now. During the Oshiomole era, the masses relied on NLC for advocacy. I don’t know if politics has taken over the Labour.

“My fear is that these policies would create unemployment, which will lead to crimes. Already, kidnapping is returning to Enugu gradually. There will indeed be agonies because more people will take to crimes. I expected palliative reforms before the commencement of these harsh policies.”