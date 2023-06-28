Use Eid-El Kabir To Present Nigeria’s Discomforting Situation to Allah, Obi Urges Muslims

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25th presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has urged Muslims to imbibe the spirit of love, brotherliness and peaceful co-existence on the occasion of this year’s Eid El Kabir celebrations.

Advertisement

Obi in a sallah message published on Wednesday called on the Muslim faithful to re-dedicate themselves to the virtues of love, patriotism, and unity for the desired national development.

He urged them to use this solemn period of Eid-El Kabir to present Nigeria’s discomforting situation to Allah for His intervention.

“I urge the Muslim faithful who are celebrating the great feast of Eid-El Kabir to imbibe the spirit of love, brotherliness, and peaceful co-existence. Every faithful patriot must continue to serve God and Country selflessly.

“Let us use this year’s Eid-El Kabir festivities to engender the spirit of oneness and also re-dedicate ourselves to the virtues of love, patriotism, and unity for the desired national development.

“Eid-El Kabir gives us ample opportunities to appreciate our creator whose mercy and grace to us are enormous, even when we do not deserve them. Nigerian Muslims should use this solemn period of Eid-El Kabir to present Nigeria’s discomforting situation to Allah for His prompt intervention.

Advertisement

“I urge Nigerians to devote themselves to the values that unite and bind all citizens in love. Let us permanently put behind all divisive tendencies. We should not despair and miss the essence and meaning of Eid-el-Kabir festivities, and the divine succour that it brings in assuring us that there is always a light at the end of every tunnel,” he added.