Eid-ul-Kabir: CAN Congratulates Muslims, Says Citizens Can Build Prosperous Nation

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has felicitated with Muslims on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Kabir celebration, saying Nigerians of all faiths can work together to build a prosperous nation.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the President of CAN,Archbishop Daniel Okoh.

Okoh believes that the sacrifice and love that Islam represents as well as the call for unity, peace and progress cannot be overemphasized.

Okoh added that the Christian community remains committed to the peaceful coexistence of Nigerians.

The statement reads in part,” We join them in commemorating the values of sacrifice, love, and obedience that it represents.

“As we mark this auspicious occasion, we call on all Nigerians to embrace peace, unity, and love for one another.

“We believe that Nigeria can achieve its full potential if we put aside our differences and work together to build a stronger, more united, and prosperous nation.

“We urge our Muslim brothers and sisters to use this occasion to pray for the peace and prosperity of our dear country.

“We also call on all Nigerians to pray for our leaders and for God’s guidance and wisdom as they steer the affairs of our nation.

“We would like to use this opportunity to reiterate our commitment to promoting religious harmony and peaceful coexistence among all Nigerians.

“We believe that Nigeria is stronger when we all work together and respect each other’s faiths and beliefs.

“Once again, we wish our Muslim brothers and sisters a happy Eid-ul-Kabir celebration and pray that Almighty God will continue to bless our nation with peace, unity, and prosperity.”