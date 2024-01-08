Enugu: Sit-At-Home Persists Despite Gov’t Ban

155 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Banks, major transporters and shops were shut today in various parts of Enugu State despite ban on sit-at-home by the state government.

Sit-at-home was launched by the Indigenous People of Biafra to pressure the release of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who is being detained over alleged treason, jumping bail and running a proscribed group.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER checks along Ọkpara Avenue in the metropolis and Enugu road in Nsukka showed that no banks opened for operations. However, their automated teller machines were dispensing cash.

“We have not been told to start work on Mondays,” a security man seen at a commercial bank at Nsukka said. “When the order comes from our head office in Lagos, we shall resume. There is no more security risk, but we are yet to start. No commercial bank is also operating.”

All the major transporters at Chris Chemist junction, Old Park, were shut when our reporter checked.

A manager of one of the companies, Jerome, said, “Since the sit-at-home started, we don’t work. It is a precautionary measure. We are watching.”

Advertisement

It was gathered that passengers travelling to far distances were few as many travelled yesterday.

A driver in one of the companies said, “If you came here yesterday, you will be surprised. Many passengers, who would have travelled today left because yesterday because of fear. Today, not many buses are even coming into Enugu.”

Meanwhile, a good vendor at Enugu road, Nsukka, was seen attending to many customers. The man, who operates with his wife and daughters, said, “We make huge sales on Mondays. Our rivals don’t come, and we do have many customers. Some come for takeaway, others to eat. We always come prepared on Mondays.”