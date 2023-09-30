Enugu Tribunal Sacks Labour Party Assembly Member, Ijere

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National and State House of Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Enugu, Saturday, nullified the election of Hon Obinna Ijere representing Udenu State Constituency in the State Assembly.

Ijere is of the Labour Party. His election’s nullification followed the petition filed by Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, Mr Solomon Onah. Onah is the current local government chairman of Udenu Local Government Area.

THE WHISTLER reports that Ijere, a member of staff of the University of Nigeria, won Onah by a small margin as declared by the Independent National Election Tribunal.

Onah had petitioned that Ijere did not properly resign from the services of UNN, which was upheld by the Tribunal, headed by Justice A.M. Abubakar.

Our correspondent reports that LP broke the jinx of PDP in the state by winning 14 state assembly slots while PDP got 10.