Enugu Workers Pledge Dedication After Governor Mba’s N25,000 Wage Award

Civil servants in Enugu State, Thursday, pledged more commitment to duties following the N25, 000 wage award granted them by the state government.

Governor Peter Mba had Wednesday announced N25, 000 wage award to all the workers of the state government as well as N10, 000 to local government workers.

Comrade Fabian Nwaigbo, the state chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, told newsmen in Enugu that the award would spur the civil servants towards service delivery in line with Mba’s efforts to better their standards of living.

According to him, “We are happy. Enugu state is now the second state after Ekiti to implement this award to civil servants. We hereby promise to work with Governor Mba to enable him to succeed since he has come to change the narratives.”

On the NLC strike that lasted 48 hours following the beating of NLC President Joe Ajero in Imo and the alleged arrest of Ajero’s attackers, Nwigbo said, “Everything is not yet okay. One thing is to arrest, and the other is to prosecute. They should face the wrath of the law. Until the culprits are convicted, justice wouldn’t have been done.

“The two-day strike was enough. We didn’t go on strike because people go on strike. We considered that many Nigerians are already in pains of the current difficulties facing the country. These people have no hand in what Governor Hope Uzodinma did to Ajero.”

He said Ajero’s matter was not the main one as NLC would make sure that Imo workers ‘unjustly declared ghost workers are settled’.

He said, “In 2020, Governor Uzodinma stated how much he would use to pay workers’ salaries. And any worker that the stated monthly allocation could not accommodate becomes a ghost worker. Over 11,000 workers were affected. NLC won’t rest until justice is done. That is the main issue.”