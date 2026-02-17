EPL: Tottenham Accused Of Editing Fan Meeting Notes, Omitting Relegation Fears

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Tottenham have been accused of selectively editing the written version of what was said at a fans’ meeting last month.

Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust (THST) met with representatives of Spurs’ board, including chief executive Vinai Venkatesham on 3 February – eight days before manager Thomas Frank was sacked.

THST said that in the minutes of the meeting, the club omitted a section outlining fans’ concerns about the risk of relegation from the Premier League and how belief generated from winning the Europa League had been “lost”.

The group also claimed that the club left out a line stating they “welcomed the input of THST”.

“As a democratic supporters’ organisation elected to represent fans’ views, we believe it is vital that supporters can see what issues are being raised with the club, how those issues are being discussed and what responses are being given,” THST said.

“Publishing a full record of the points raised helps ensure accountability and allows members, and the wider fan base, to understand how the Trust is fulfilling its role on their behalf.

“Transparency is integral to our role and in our dealings with the club.”

Tottenham declined to comment on the matter but sources close to the club have told BBC Sport that the re-cap of the meeting was always intended to be broad, and not an exhaustive recount of the forum.

Tottenham sit 16th in the Premier League and five points clear of the relegation zone after winning seven games this season.

On Friday, they appointed Croatian Igor Tudor as interim head coach until the end of the campaign.

Questions regarding youth players getting first team opportunities, the club’s ability to generate profits and wanting to see authenticity to stick to Spurs’ DNA and style of play, were included in the final version of the minutes – although THST claimed they were not published in entirety.